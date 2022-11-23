Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Interest and inflation rates set to rise for Australians | 9 News Australia” – below is their description. Australians have been warned that interest and inflation rates are set to rise to a ten-year high, with factors such as climate change and the war in Ukraine raising the cost of living. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.