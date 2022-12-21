NBC News published this video item, entitled “Inspector Posing As Intruder Slips Into Uvalde School During Safety Audit” – below is their description.

An inspector looking at security in the Uvalde school district was able to enter a school cafeteria posing as an intruder during a safety audit. The district plans to address the security breach by checking doors and loading dock areas. NBC News YouTube Channel

