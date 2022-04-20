This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Inside Mariupol Theater Destroyed in Bombing” – below is their description.

Video shows inside the theater in Mariupol that was destroyed by an airstrike during the height of the fighting in the city. On March 16, around 300 people were killed when the theater, which was serving as a shelter for around 1,500 residents, was reduced to rubble. Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.