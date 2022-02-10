NBC News published this video item, entitled “Inside Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis | Nightly News Films” – below is their description.
More than five months after the U.S. withdrawal, NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella takes us to Afghanistan for a closer look at the country’s growing humanitarian crisis. Millions of families are dependent on the United Nations for food and hospital wards are filled with malnourished children.NBC News YouTube Channel
