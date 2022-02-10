Inside Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis | Nightly News Films

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Inside Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis | Nightly News Films” – below is their description.

More than five months after the U.S. withdrawal, NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella takes us to Afghanistan for a closer look at the country’s growing humanitarian crisis. Millions of families are dependent on the United Nations for food and hospital wards are filled with malnourished children.

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

In This Story: Afghanistan

Afghanistan, officially the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, is a landlocked country at the crossroads of Central and South Asia. Afghanistan is bordered by Pakistan to the east and south; Iran to the west; Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to the north; and China to the northeast.

Occupying 652,000 square kilometers (252,000 sq mi), it is a mountainous country with plains in the north and southwest. Kabul is the capital and largest city. The population is around 32 million, composed mostly of ethnic Pashtuns, Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks.

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

In This Story: United Nations

The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organization that aims to maintain international peace and security.

At its founding, the UN had 51 member states; with the addition of South Sudan in 2011, membership is now 193, representing almost all of the world’s sovereign states.

