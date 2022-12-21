7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Inquiry launched into the handling of Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

An inquiry has been launched into the handling of Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations against Bruce Lehrmann. ACT Chief minister Andrew Barr and the territory’s attorney general made the announcement this morning after receiving a number of complaints and allegations.

One of those allegations was made by the territory’s top prosecutor, Shane Drumgold, who claims he was pressured by police to dump the case. The inquiry will look into the entire justice system.

