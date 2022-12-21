7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Inquiry launched into the handling of Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The ACT Government has launched an inquiry into the handling of the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins. There have been complaints of misconduct by police, and the ACT’s director of public prosecutions, which could have jeopardised the trial. More Details: https://7news.link/3VinHTM 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.