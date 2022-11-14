7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Inquiries are continuing into the Cammeray car crash | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Inquiries are continuing into a crash in Cammeray on Sydney’s North Shore yesterday, in which five people were injured.

A critical incident investigation was declared following the single-vehicle crash on West Street, Cammeray. Police had initiated, then terminated, a pursuit involving a Holden Commodore shortly before it left the road and struck a tree.

A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly driving the sedan, suffered head and spinal injuries, while a second 16-year-old girl suffered head and facial injuries. Back-seat passengers included an 18-year-old man who suffered head and chest injuries and two male youths, aged 17. They are suffering spinal injuries, with one also being treated for abdominal injuries. All are reported to be in critical condition at Royal North Shore Hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

