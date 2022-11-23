ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Inquest hears Tasmania Police officer was facing child exploitation claims before suicide | ABC News” – below is their description.

A senior police officer who was part of the response to the Port Arthur massacre and the Beaconsfield Mine collapse was facing serious child exploitation allegations before his death, a coronial inquest has heard. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

