Inquest hears tasmania police officer was facing child exploitation claims before suicide | abc news

A senior police officer who was part of the response to the Port Arthur massacre and the Beaconsfield Mine collapse was facing serious child exploitation allegations before his death, a coronial inquest has heard.

