NBC News published this video item, entitled “Injured Iranian Protesters Turn To Social Media For Medical Treatment” – below is their description.
As protests in Iran enter their third month, injured protestors are turning to social media to receive medical treatment as some doctors are claiming many of the wounded cannot seek care at local hospitals over fears they will be reported to authorities. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how one U.S.-based physician is providing care from thousands of miles away. Warning some of the following images may be difficult to see.
About This Source - NBC News
NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.
NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.
