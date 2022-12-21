Injured Iranian Protesters Turn To Social Media For Medical Treatment

by
NBC News published this video item, entitled "Injured Iranian Protesters Turn To Social Media For Medical Treatment"

As protests in Iran enter their third month, injured protestors are turning to social media to receive medical treatment as some doctors are claiming many of the wounded cannot seek care at local hospitals over fears they will be reported to authorities. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how one U.S.-based physician is providing care from thousands of miles away. Warning some of the following images may be difficult to see.

NBC News

