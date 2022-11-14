CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Inflation will come down hard next year, says Federated Hermes’ Linda Duessel” – below is their description.

Linda Duessel, senior equity strategist at Federated Hermes, and JJ Kinahan, IG North America CEO, join CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss markets and their inflation forecasts ahead of the open. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

