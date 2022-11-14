Inflation will come down hard next year, says Federated Hermes’ Linda Duessel

by
Inflation will come down hard next year, says federated hermes' linda duessel

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Inflation will come down hard next year, says Federated Hermes’ Linda Duessel” – below is their description.

Linda Duessel, senior equity strategist at Federated Hermes, and JJ Kinahan, IG North America CEO, join CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss markets and their inflation forecasts ahead of the open.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

The capital spend is no longer reliable for Meta, says Farr, Miller & Washington CEO

Category: News

Pelosi announces she won’t seek leadership position in next Congress

Category: News

We’ve seen things stabilize and a great response to the new Sub Mini, says Sonos CEO Patrick Spence

Category: News

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

5 Recent Items: Inflation

UK economy: Government to spend less and tax more

Category: Finance, News

‘The UK is now in recession’ says Jeremy Hunt in Autumn Statement

Category: News

Macy’s CEO on Black Friday, Holiday Shopping, Inflation

Category: Business, Finance, Retail

Can the new UK government stabilise the economy? | Inside Story

Category: Energy, News

Bartiromo: This will be one of the most expensive Thanskgivings in a long time

Category: News

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/17/22)

Category: Business, Finance

Ukraine President Zelenskiy Speaks at Bloomberg NEF

Category: Business, Finance

In Conversation with Ken Griffin

Category: Business, Finance

Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader

Category: Business, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.