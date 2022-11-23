Indyref2: Supreme Court blocks Scotland from holding independence referendum

Indyref2: supreme court blocks scotland from holding independence referendum

Indyref2: Supreme Court blocks Scotland from holding independence referendum

Indyref2: Supreme Court blocks Scotland from holding independence referendum: The UK’s highest court has ruled that the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for a second independence referendum (indyref2)without Westminster’s consent. The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023. But Supreme Court president Lord Reed said on Wednesday: “The Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon is a Scottish politician who is currently serving as the fifth First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party since November 2014. She is the first woman to hold either position.

Scotland is a country in Western Europe which forms part of the United Kingdom. Its government was joined with that of England’s through the 1707 Acts of Union. A devolved government now administers many of the affairs of the country, though ultimate authority still resides with Westminster. Scotland has a distinct legal system and national sporting associations. 5.2 million people live in Scotland and the largest city in the country is Glasgow, though the capital is Edinburgh where the government sits at the Scottish Parliament opposite Holyrood Palace.

Voting is a method for a group, such as a meeting or an electorate, in order to make a collective decision or express an opinion usually following discussions, debates or election campaigns. Democracies elect holders of high office by voting. Residents of a place represented by an elected official are called “constituents”, and those constituents who cast a ballot for their chosen candidate are called “voters”. There are different systems for collecting votes, but while many of the systems used in decision-making can also be used as electoral systems, any which cater for proportional representation can only be used in elections.

In smaller organizations, voting can occur in different ways. Formally via ballot to elect others for example within a workplace, to elect members of political associations or to choose roles for others. Informally voting could occur as a spoken agreement or as a verbal gesture like a raised hand or electronically.

