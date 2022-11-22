NBC News published this video item, entitled “Indonesian Rescue Workers Race To Find Trapped Victims After Deadly Earthquake” – below is their description.

Indonesian rescue workers raced on Tuesday to reach people still trapped under rubble after an earthquake devastated a West Java town a day earlier, killing and injuring hundreds of people, as officials warned the death toll may rise. NBC News YouTube Channel

