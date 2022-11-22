Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Indonesian rescue workers race to find survivors after Java quake” – below is their description.

Rescue workers in Indonesia are racing to reach people still trapped in the rubble a day after an earthquake devastated a West Java town, killing and injuring hundreds of people as buildings collapsed.

The town of 175,000 people is located in a mountainous area of West Java, Indonesia’s most densely-populated province.

The shallow temblor killed at least 268 people, many of them children, with 151 still missing, disaster relief officials said.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington met survivors in the town of Cianjur, Indonesia.

