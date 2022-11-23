CGTN published this video item, entitled “Indonesian earthquake victim recalls horrible moment” – below is their description.

The death toll of Monday’s earthquake in west Indonesia has jumped to 268 and 151 others are still missing, a local official said on Tuesday. The magnitude-5.6 quake which hit Indonesia’s West Java province left 1,083 people injured and forced 58,362 others to flee homes as the tremors of the quake destroyed over 21,000 houses and infrastructure facilities, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

