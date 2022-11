NBC News published this video item, entitled “Indonesian Earthquake Kills At Least 260 People” – below is their description.

A powerful earthquake rocked Indonesia killing more than 260 people and leaving at least 1,000 injured. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on how crews are rushing to find people who may still be trapped underneath the rubble. NBC News YouTube Channel

