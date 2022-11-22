Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Indonesia: rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake hits Java” – below is their description.

A magnitude-5.6 earthquake hit Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, causing hundreds of deaths and destroying thousands of homes. Officials have said many of the dead are schoolchildren who were in class when the quake struck.

Rescuers are racing against time to find survivors trapped under the rubble. The quake centred in the Cianjur region of West Java, triggering landslides which caused power cuts and damage to roads, making rescue efforts even more difficult

