Indonesia: rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake hits Java

by
Indonesia: rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake hits java

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Indonesia: rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake hits Java” – below is their description.

A magnitude-5.6 earthquake hit Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, causing hundreds of deaths and destroying thousands of homes. Officials have said many of the dead are schoolchildren who were in class when the quake struck. 

Rescuers are racing against time to find survivors trapped under the rubble. The quake centred in the Cianjur region of West Java, triggering landslides which caused power cuts and damage to roads, making rescue efforts even more difficult

Indonesia earthquake: many of those killed were schoolchildren, says official

‘I can’t sleep for fear of aftershocks’: victims on aftermath of Indonesia earthquake

Guardian News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Guardian News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Guardian News. The Guardian is part of the Guardian Media Group, owned by the Scott Trust.

Subscribe to the Guardian #Ad

Recent from Guardian News:

Italy: footage shows aftermath of landslide on Ischia

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

‘We share your pain’: Putin’s meeting with soldiers’ mothers criticised by advocacy groups

Category: News

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

2 Recent Items: Indonesia

Five-year-old rescued after three days buried under rubble

Category: News

Indonesia earthquake: Evacuations are a priority, says President Widodo

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.