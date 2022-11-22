Indonesia Earthquake Kills 268 Due to Collapsed Homes, Landslides

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Indonesia Earthquake Kills 268 Due to Collapsed Homes, Landslides” – below is their description.

A quake in Indonesia killed at least 268 people as the search continues for victims amid landslides and collapsed buildings.

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck West Java on Monday damaged more than 20,000 homes, leaving thousands injured and hundreds still missing, according to the disaster mitigation agency on Tuesday. President Joko Widodo urged his ministers to ensure homes are rebuilt to be quake-proof after he visited the affected area.

West Java is the country’s most-populated province with nearly 50 million residents, many of whom commute for work to the capital Jakarta, some 100 kilometers north of the quake’s epicenter in Cianjur regency. The regency is mainly a residential and agricultural area, as well as a key source of rice production.

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

In This Story: Jakarta

Jakarta, Indonesia‘s massive capital, sits on the northwest coast of the island of Java. A historic mix of cultures – Javanese, Malay, Chinese, Arab, Indian and European – has influenced its architecture, language and cuisine. The old town, Kota Tua, is home to Dutch colonial buildings, Glodok (Jakarta’s Chinatown) and the old port of Sunda Kelapa, where traditional wooden schooners dock.

