India’s gig economy riders risk their lives to deliver food – BBC News

Food delivery riders, including Zomato and Swiggy workers, in India’s capital city Delhi have said they are risking their lives to deliver whilst on poor wages.

They battle a ticking clock, traffic and demanding customers – along with worries about how they will make ends meet.

“Look at this – I got 51 rupees ($0.67; 51p) for a delivery 8km away,” one worker said.

The riders say rising fuel costs are now cutting into their limited income and they face greater competition between India’s start-ups to deliver food and groceries within 10 minutes.

