India’s gig economy riders risk their lives to deliver food – BBC News

by

BBC News published this video item, entitled “India’s gig economy riders risk their lives to deliver food – BBC News” – below is their description.

Food delivery riders, including Zomato and Swiggy workers, in India’s capital city Delhi have said they are risking their lives to deliver whilst on poor wages.

They battle a ticking clock, traffic and demanding customers – along with worries about how they will make ends meet.

“Look at this – I got 51 rupees ($0.67; 51p) for a delivery 8km away,” one worker said.

The riders say rising fuel costs are now cutting into their limited income and they face greater competition between India’s start-ups to deliver food and groceries within 10 minutes.

BBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - BBC News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from BBC News. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster funded by the UK Government, and British license fee payers. Its headquarters are at Broadcasting House in Westminster, London.

Recent from BBC News:

Fears of water borne diseases following floods in South Africa – BBC News

Category: News

Wimbledon tennis tournament bans Russian and Belarusian players – BBC News

Category: News

British couple help Ukrainian surrogate mother to a safe home in UK – BBC News

Category: News

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

2 Recent Items: India

Boris Johnson’s visit to India: GB News Political Correspondent Tom Harwood explains the PM’s plan

Category: News

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....