India's Future: will more Modi mean less for Muslims, women and the media? • FRANCE 24 English

The fate of Muslims, women and the media are just three of the issues under the spotlight in India’s regional elections. And the state of Uttar Pradesh perhaps best sums up what’s at stake… After the southern state of Karnataka, ruled by PM Modi’s hardline Hindu Nationalist BJP party, banned the hijab in schools, the backdrop is one of protests and counter-protests between Muslims an Hindus across the country. 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

