Indian youth stuck on cliff saved by army after two-day rescue mission

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-10/Indian-youth-stuck-on-cliff-saved-by-army-after-two-day-rescue-mission-17xPUO8tUhG/index.html

A young trekker was rescued from his precarious perch on a cliff in southern India on Wednesday, after a two-day rescue mission. Climbing experts, drones and helicopters were all used in the rescue efforts. Finally, the young man was safely evacuated.

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

