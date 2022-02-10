CGTN published this video item, entitled “Indian youth stuck on cliff saved by army after two-day rescue mission” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-10/Indian-youth-stuck-on-cliff-saved-by-army-after-two-day-rescue-mission-17xPUO8tUhG/index.html A young trekker was rescued from his precarious perch on a cliff in southern India on Wednesday, after a two-day rescue mission. Climbing experts, drones and helicopters were all used in the rescue efforts. Finally, the young man was safely evacuated. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.