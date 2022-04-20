Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “India: Dozens of properties in predominantly Muslim areas demolished” – below is their description.

Local authorities in India’s capital have destroyed dozens of properties in a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood.

That’s after violence between Hindus and Muslims in the area on Saturday.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the district, is being accused of disproportionately targeting Muslims.

But it says the operation had nothing to do with the recent violence.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

