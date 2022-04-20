India: Dozens of properties in predominantly Muslim areas demolished

by

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “India: Dozens of properties in predominantly Muslim areas demolished” – below is their description.

Local authorities in India’s capital have destroyed dozens of properties in a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood.

That’s after violence between Hindus and Muslims in the area on Saturday.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the district, is being accused of disproportionately targeting Muslims.

But it says the operation had nothing to do with the recent violence.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

In This Story: New Delhi

New Delhi is the capital of India and an administrative district of NCT Delhi. New Delhi is also the seat of all three branches of the government of India, hosting the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, and the Supreme Court of India. Delhi itself is often considered as a hub for international trade.

