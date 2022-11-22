GBNews published this video item, entitled “‘In this one respect, Liz Truss was right!” | Atul Hatwal on UK growth and Sir Keir Starmer’s speech” – below is their description.

Editor of Labour Uncut Atul Hatwal says the UK should ‘train British workers’, following Sir Keir Starmer’s promise for a “pragmatic” approach to immigration at the CBI conference. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

