IN FULL: Victoria records 13 COVID-19 deaths, Code Brown to lift in Victorian hospitals | ABC News

Victoria records 13 COVID-19 deaths, Code Brown to lift in Victorian hospitals

Victoria has recorded another 13 COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations have risen slightly across the state.

The number of people in hospital after contracting the virus now sits at 553, up from the 543 reported on Thursday.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley provided a COVID-19 update.

