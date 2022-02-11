ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “IN FULL: Victoria records 13 COVID-19 deaths, Code Brown to lift in Victorian hospitals | ABC News” – below is their description.

Victoria has recorded another 13 COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations have risen slightly across the state. The number of people in hospital after contracting the virus now sits at 553, up from the 543 reported on Thursday. Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley provided a COVID-19 update. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

