IN FULL: Queensland records 14 COVID-19-related deaths | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “IN FULL: Queensland records 14 COVID-19-related deaths | ABC News” – below is their description.

Queensland has recorded 14 deaths and 5,977 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest reporting period.

There are 535 people in hospital, down from 579 yesterday, including 43 in intensive care units and 27 people are on ventilators.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

Australia’s biggest construction company accused of not paying foreign workers | 7.30

Category: News

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies aged 74 | ABC News

Category: News

Analysis: Russia changes tack in Ukraine conflict | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Clean up continuing after Lismore’s record-breaking flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

Residents at Wisemans Ferry, Lower Portland and Cumberland Reach told to evacuate due to flood

Category: News

Australia’s biggest construction company accused of not paying foreign workers | 7.30

Category: News

Hawkesbury River flood destroys Pitt Town Bottoms businesses | 7NEWS

Category: News

Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians killed in the first week of Russia’s military invasion | 7NEWS

Category: News

Blind cricket giving the vision-impaired a new outlook | CommBank Game Changers

Category: Cricket

Largest nuclear power plant in Europe ‘on fire’ in Ukraine after Russian attack | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Covid Outbreak | Friday 4th March Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

The truth about ivermectin

Category: News

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

WA reopens its border after nearly two years | 7.30

Category: News

Outrage After Florida Gov. DeSantis Yells at Teens For Wearing Masks

Category: News

In This Story: Queensland

Queensland (QLD) is an Australian state covering the continent’s northeast, with a coastline stretching nearly 7,000km. Its offshore Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, hosts thousands of marine species. The city of Cairns is a gateway to the reef and tropical Daintree Rainforest. The capital, Brisbane, is flanked by the surfing beaches of the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

5 Recent Items: Queensland

South East Queensland forecast to receive more showers across the region | 7NEWS

Category: News

IN FULL: Queensland authorities provide an update on the flooding situation | ABC News

Category: News

Flood-ravaged communities prepare for more storms and rain | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Queensland on alert for wild weather as new flood warnings issued | ABC News

Category: News

Flooded towns prepare for more storms, Russia lays siege to key Ukrainian cities | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....