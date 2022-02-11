ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “IN FULL: Queensland records 14 COVID-19-related deaths | ABC News” – below is their description.
Queensland has recorded 14 deaths and 5,977 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest reporting period.
There are 535 people in hospital, down from 579 yesterday, including 43 in intensive care units and 27 people are on ventilators.ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel
