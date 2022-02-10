IN FULL: NSW records 19 deaths, 8,950 new COVID cases | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “IN FULL: NSW records 19 deaths, 8,950 new COVID cases | ABC News” – below is their description.

The number of patients in the state’s hospitals with COVID is falling at a slower rate than projected by health authorities. NSW recorded 19 deaths in the latest reporting period with 1,716 patients with the virus in hospital.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world's sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

In This Story: New South Wales

New South Wales is a southeastern Australian state, distinguished by its coastal cities and national parks. Sydney, its capital, is home to iconic structures such as the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Population: 7.544 million (Sept 2014)

