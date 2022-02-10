ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “IN FULL: NSW records 19 deaths, 8,950 new COVID cases | ABC News” – below is their description.
The number of patients in the state’s hospitals with COVID is falling at a slower rate than projected by health authorities. NSW recorded 19 deaths in the latest reporting period with 1,716 patients with the virus in hospital.ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel
