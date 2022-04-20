Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “IN FULL: Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Day 6 Morning Session” – below is their description.

Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Day 6 Morning Session: Johnny Depp’s $100million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard continues today in Fairfax, Virginia. So far, Johnny Depp’s sister said how Amber Heard called Johnny Depp an ‘old, fat man’, and Depp’s best friend Isaac Baruch took to the stand and spoke about Amber Heard. The former spouses are squaring off over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post calling herself a domestic violence survivor .

WARNING: May contain swearing, description of drug taking and domestic violence. This feed is provided to Daily Mail by Reuters. Daily Mail has no control over its content and quality.

