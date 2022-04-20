In full: Boris Johnson faces PMQs grilling over partygate police fine

by

ITV News published this video item, entitled "In full: Boris Johnson faces PMQs grilling over partygate police fine"

Boris Johnson is set for another grilling from MPs over his partygate fine as he and Keir Starmer go head-to-head once again, this time at PMQs.

The PM was dealt a huge blow on Tuesday – despite repeatedly apologising for breaking his own Covid laws, a senior Tory backbencher told him he was no longer “worthy” of being prime minister, as did numerous opposition MPs.

About This Source - ITV News

ITV News is the branding of news programmes on the British television network ITV. Independent Television News (ITN) was founded to provide news bulletins for the network in 1955, and has since continued to produce all news programmes on ITV.

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: ITV

ITV (LSE: ITV) is a broadcasting company which was formed from a merger of Granada plc and Carlton Communications in 2004. It holds Channel 3 broadcasting licences in England, Wales, Southern Scotland and the Isle of Man.

In This Story: Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB QC MP is a British politician and former lawyer who has served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2020. He has been Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015.

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

