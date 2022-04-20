ITV News published this video item, entitled “In full: Boris Johnson faces PMQs grilling over partygate police fine” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson is set for another grilling from MPs over his partygate fine as he and Keir Starmer go head-to-head once again, this time at PMQs.

The PM was dealt a huge blow on Tuesday – despite repeatedly apologising for breaking his own Covid laws, a senior Tory backbencher told him he was no longer “worthy” of being prime minister, as did numerous opposition MPs.

