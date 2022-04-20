IN FULL: Boris Johnson accuses Labour of being in ‘time warp’ over ‘partygate’

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled "IN FULL: Boris Johnson accuses Labour of being in 'time warp' over 'partygate'"

Boris Johnson could face a rebellion by his Red Wall MPs if the Tories perform badly at the local elections next month after the Prime Minister was fined over the “partygate” scandal, a senior Conservative peer has warned.

Lord Garnier, a former Tory MP who served as solicitor general from May 2010 to September 2012, said the row over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street “looks terrible for those of us looking in from the outside”.

He said MPs will be asking themselves “is my seat safe and will my seat be kept safe by having the particular leader at the particular time in charge of my political party”.

The peer said next month’s local elections will allow MPs to see “what the real world thinks about what has been going on” and if the Tories do poorly at the ballot box then some backbenchers in vulnerable seats could decide to move against Mr Johnson.

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

2012 is a film directed by Roland Emmerich and released in 2009. The film depicts a natural disaster in which the Earth’s core heats up, causes unprecedented solar storms and ultimately wipes out most of the world’s population in a major flood.

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

