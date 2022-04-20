The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “IN FULL: Boris Johnson accuses Labour of being in ‘time warp’ over ‘partygate'” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson could face a rebellion by his Red Wall MPs if the Tories perform badly at the local elections next month after the Prime Minister was fined over the “partygate” scandal, a senior Conservative peer has warned.

Lord Garnier, a former Tory MP who served as solicitor general from May 2010 to September 2012, said the row over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street “looks terrible for those of us looking in from the outside”.

He said MPs will be asking themselves “is my seat safe and will my seat be kept safe by having the particular leader at the particular time in charge of my political party”.

The peer said next month’s local elections will allow MPs to see “what the real world thinks about what has been going on” and if the Tories do poorly at the ballot box then some backbenchers in vulnerable seats could decide to move against Mr Johnson.

