IN FULL: 1 death and 51 local cases recorded in Western Australia | ABC News

A man in his 70s has died of COVID-19 in Joondalup Hospital, Perth, Western Australia.

It is the second COVID-19 related death from community transmission in WA since the pandemic started two years ago.

An additional, 51 local cases have been reported as well as 48 cases in returned travelers.

The total number of active cases in WA is currently 482.

WA Premier Mark McGowan and Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson will provide a COVID-19 update.

