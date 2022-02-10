FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Improving internet access and digital trust in Africa • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

The internet is an essential resource for daily life. We use it to stay informed, for school and increasingly for work. But major inequalities in terms of access to the web persist. Africa lags behind much of the rest of the world in terms of connectivity, deepening existing inequalities. The spread of misinformation is also a major issue across the continent. For more on what’s being done to address these challenges, Nnenna Nwakanma from the World Wide Web Foundation joined us for Perspective. 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

