CBC News published this video item, entitled “Immigration minister vows to make good on slow-paced Afghan resettlement effort” – below is their description.
Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser provides an update on what his office is doing to help Afghan resettlement. CBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - CBC News
CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.
CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.