IMF Slashes Global Outlook on Russia-Ukraine War

The International Monetary Fund slashed its world growth forecast by the most since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and projected even faster inflation, after Russia invaded Ukraine and China renewed virus lockdowns.

Global expansion will slow to 3.6% in 2022, down from a forecast of 4.4% in January before the war, the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday. That compares with 6.1% growth in 2021. The institution also lowered its projection for 2023 to 3.6% from a prior 3.8%.

