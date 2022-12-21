Illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis: Sen. Marsha Blackburn

by
Illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis: sen. Marsha blackburn

Fox News published this video item, entitled “Illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis: Sen. Marsha Blackburn” – below is their description.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., weighs in on a report that ICE plans to send illegal immigrants to Tennessee on ‘Hannity.’ #foxnews #hannity

Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Fox News

Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.

Recent from Fox News:

Chris Swecker: ‘Hard to believe’ this was his first kill

Category: News

African reporter that frequently spars with Karine Jean-Pierre speaks out #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

In This Story: Tennessee

Tennessee is a state in the southeastern United States.

It is bordered by eight states, with Kentucky to the north, Virginia to the northeast, North Carolina to the east, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi to the south, Arkansas to the west, and Missouri to the northwest.

The Appalachian Mountains dominate the eastern part of the state, and the Mississippi River forms its western border.

Nashville is the state’s capital and largest city, with a 2019 population of 670,820 and a 2019 metro population of 1,934,317. Tennessee’s second largest city is Memphis, which had a population of 651,073 and metro population of 1,346,045 in 2019.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the nation’s most visited national park, is located in the eastern part of the state, and a section of the Appalachian Trail roughly follows the Tennessee–North Carolina border.

2 Recent Items: Tennessee

Tennessee TAKES DOWN Clemson To Win Orange Bowl [FULL GAME RECAP] I CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Clemson Tigers | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.