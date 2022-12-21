ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Illegal collecting of firewood in Tasmania not only an eyesore but potentially fatal | ABC News” – below is their description.

The illegal collection of firewood in Tasmanian native forests is common but the state’s public forestry company says it’s recently become “rampant”, putting safety at risk and creating a black market. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.