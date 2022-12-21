Illegal collecting of firewood in Tasmania not only an eyesore but potentially fatal | ABC News

The illegal collection of firewood in Tasmanian native forests is common but the state’s public forestry company says it’s recently become “rampant”, putting safety at risk and creating a black market.

