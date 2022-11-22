If Tesla falls below 200-day moving average, I expect it to move lower, says OptionsPlay’s Inskip

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “If Tesla falls below 200-day moving average, I expect it to move lower, says OptionsPlay’s Inskip” – below is their description.

Jessica Inskip, OptionsPlay director of product, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss stock price targets on Wall Street, Tesla’s chart action and more.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the biggest producers or electronic cars, and other, largely electronic, equipment.

