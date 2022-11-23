Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Idaho murder victims final moments emerge while killer still on the loose” – below is their description.

Idaho murder victims final moments emerge while killer still on the loose: Idaho's bungling Moscow Police Department have found themselves under increasing pressure to produce answers into the brutal murder of four students as they slept. University of Idaho roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed to death on November 13. Xana's freshman boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, was also killed. As the investigation enters its second week, the killer is still on the loose and Moscow Police Department are only now calling for businesses and homes to come forward with any footage they may have #idaho #shorts #usnews #dailymail Full story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11453887/Eight-questions-Idaho-Moscow-Police-Department-answer-quadruple-killer-walks-free.html

