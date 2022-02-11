South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Ice, snow activities boom across China as Winter Olympics fever takes hold” – below is their description.

As the 2022 Winter Olympics continue in Beijing, participation in ice and snow activities has been booming across China. The number of tourists joining winter sports activities during the current season is projected to reach 300.5 million, generating revenues of about 323 billion yuan (US$50.8 billion). China has been promoting the domestic ice and snow sports economy and throwing huge sums at related infrastructure since Beijing won its bid to host the Winter Olympics. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.