60 Minutes published this video item, entitled “IAEA director general on Putin’s intentions with Ukrainian nuclear plant | 60 Minutes” – below is their description.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi: “[Putin] knows every detail of [the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant], which was surprising to me.”

Lesley Stahl asks: “Is Mr. Putin trying to use this plant as a weapon?”

“60 Minutes” is the most successful television broadcast in history. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 and is still a hit, over 50 seasons later, regularly making Nielsen’s Top 10.

60 Minutes YouTube Channel