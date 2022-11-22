‘I thought you’d forgotten’: Jack Grealish calls young fan after after doing his celebration

by
Jack Grealish on Tuesday made a surprise call to the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration.

Jack Grealish on Tuesday made a surprise call to the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration.

Grealish had promised to perform a ‘wave arms’ celebration for Finlay Fisher when he scored his next goal after meeting the 11-year-old schoolboy, who has cerebral palsy, earlier this month.

Jack Grealish

Jack Peter Grealish is an English professional footballer who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team.

