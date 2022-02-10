I think this is a sell-to-rally market, says Axonic’s Peter Cecchini

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “I think this is a sell-to-rally market, says Axonic’s Peter Cecchini” – below is their description.

Peter Cecchini, Axonic director of research, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss the state of the markets and what today’s inflation data means for investors.

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

