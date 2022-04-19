CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “‘I think the economy is in place where it can stand on its own,’ says Atlanta Fed President Bostic” – below is their description.

Raphael Bostic, Atlanta Federal Reserve president, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss how many rate hikes there will be in the coming months, whether he would consider a 75 basis point hike and more. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.