‘I Never Believe in My Disability’ | Triple Amputee Iranian Bodybuilder Trains for Mr Olympia

by

Content from RT - BLOCKED

This news item contains content from RT, who as a Russian state-funded news organization, have been blocked by many authorities, including the European Union and Google (YouTube) parent, Alphabet Inc. As a consequence, The Global Herald will not allow RT video to be displayed to any users. We have also removed advertising from this page. This page remains in order that user and editorial comments may remain visible. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine is ongoing, it is expected that publication of RT output will remain blocked.

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

RT published this video item, entitled “‘I Never Believe in My Disability’ | Triple Amputee Iranian Bodybuilder Trains for Mr Olympia” – below is their description.

‘Iran’s man of willpower’, Vahid Pourmoradi, a 35-year-old triple amputee bodybuilder missing two hands and a foot after a working accident, trains hard in a gym in Karaj aiming for a spot in the world’s most prestigious bodybuilding competition, Mr Olympia

RT YouTube Channel

About This Source - RT

The video item below is a piece of English language content from RT (formerly Russia Today). RT is a Russian state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: Iran

Iran, also called Persia, officially the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a country in Western Asia. Its central location in Eurasia and proximity to the Strait of Hormuz give it significant geostrategic importance. Tehran is the capital and largest city.

Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations, beginning with the formation of the Elamite kingdoms in the fourth millennium BC. The Iranian Revolution established the current Islamic Republic in 1979.

Iran’s political system combines elements of a presidential democracy and an Islamic theocracy. Iran is a founding member of the UN, ECO, OIC, and OPEC. It is a major regional and middle power and has large reserves of fossil fuels — including the world’s largest natural gas supply and the third largest proven oil reserves.

The country’s rich cultural legacy is reflected in part by its 22 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Historically a multi-ethnic country, Iran remains a pluralistic society comprising numerous ethnic, linguistic, and religious groups, the largest being Persians, Azeris, Kurds, Mazandaranis and Lurs.

