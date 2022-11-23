“I had to uproot my family”: BC family awarded over $33K for wrongful home eviction

A Surrey, B.C. family of seven has been awarded $33,600 after they were wrongfully evicted from their home of about two years.

Tenants Natalie and Ryan Egger began leasing month-to-month on Dec. 7, 2018 but were served a two-month notice to leave their South Surrey house on Sept. 9, 2021, as it had been sold to their new landlord who planned to move in.

That landlord did not move in, however, but rented the property again for $4,750 — $1,950 more than what the Eggers paid, according to the arbitration decision shared with Global News.

“We were pretty upset because we felt we were wrongfully evicted at that point,” Natalie Egger told Global News on Monday.

“I had to uproot my entire family, find a new home, and pay significantly more monthly and we were very happy in the home that we were living in.”

Under B.C.’s Residential Tenancy Act, after serving two months’ notice, a landlord must pay the tenants 12 times their monthly rent if they fail to “use the rental unit for that stated purpose for at least six months beginning within a reasonable period after the effective date of the notice.”

About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

