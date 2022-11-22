Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘I gave it all I’ve got’: Fauci urges with Americans to get vaccinated in final briefing” – below is their description.

After almost have a century in government, the US’s top infectious disease expert made his final appearances at a white house briefing at which he reflected on his career and urges Americans to get their vaccinations. In an emotional address Fauci defended his record saying he never ‘left anything on the field,’ and called on Americans not to politicise the medical advise the government was providing. ‘When I see people in this country … not getting vaccinated for reasons that have nothing to do with public health, but because of divisiveness and ideological differences, as a physician it pains me’, he said. Guardian News YouTube Channel

