‘I gave it all I’ve got’: Fauci urges with Americans to get vaccinated in final briefing

by
'i gave it all i got': fauci urges americans to get vaccinated in final briefing

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘I gave it all I’ve got’: Fauci urges with Americans to get vaccinated in final briefing” – below is their description.

After almost have a century in government, the US’s top infectious disease expert made his final appearances at a white house briefing at which he reflected on his career and urges Americans to get their vaccinations. In an emotional address Fauci defended his record saying he never ‘left anything on the field,’ and called on Americans not to politicise the medical advise the government was providing. ‘When I see people in this country … not getting vaccinated for reasons that have nothing to do with public health, but because of divisiveness and ideological differences, as a physician it pains me’, he said.

Guardian News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Guardian News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Guardian News. The Guardian is part of the Guardian Media Group, owned by the Scott Trust.

Subscribe to the Guardian #Ad

Recent from Guardian News:

Italy: footage shows aftermath of landslide on Ischia

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

‘We share your pain’: Putin’s meeting with soldiers’ mothers criticised by advocacy groups

Category: News

In This Story: Dr Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. Since January 2020, he has been one of the lead members of the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

3 Recent Items: Dr Anthony Fauci

Judge Jeanine on Karine Jean-Pierre: ‘She’s a spin doctor’

Category: News

Kilmeade: There’s no repentance from Fauci

Category: News

Rep. Carter: People of Georgia know we need a conservative voice

Category: Media, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.