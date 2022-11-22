Global News published this video item, entitled “”I gave it all I got,” Fauci bids farewell in final White House COVID briefing” – below is their description.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. health official celebrated and vilified as the face of the country’s COVID-19 pandemic response, used his final White House briefing on Tuesday to denounce division and promote vaccines.
“When I see people in this country because of the divisiveness in our country … not getting vaccinated for reasons that have nothing to do with public health, but have to do because of divisiveness and ideological differences, as a physician, it pains me,” Fauci said.
He summed up his career, saying, “I gave it all I got for many decades.”
Fauci is stepping down in December after 54 years of public service. The 81-year-old has headed the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, since 1984.
Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.
Anthony Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984.