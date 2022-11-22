Global News published this video item, entitled “”I gave it all I got,” Fauci bids farewell in final White House COVID briefing” – below is their description.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. health official celebrated and vilified as the face of the country’s COVID-19 pandemic response, used his final White House briefing on Tuesday to denounce division and promote vaccines.

“When I see people in this country because of the divisiveness in our country … not getting vaccinated for reasons that have nothing to do with public health, but have to do because of divisiveness and ideological differences, as a physician, it pains me,” Fauci said.

He summed up his career, saying, “I gave it all I got for many decades.”

Fauci is stepping down in December after 54 years of public service. The 81-year-old has headed the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, since 1984.

Read more: www.globalnews.ca

Global News YouTube Channel