‘I am not satisfied’: London mayor Sadiq Khan’s statement following Dame Cressida Dick’s resignation

by

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled "'I am not satisfied': London mayor Sadiq Khan's statement following Dame Cressida Dick's resignation"

Dame Cressida Dick has announced she has resigned as Met Commissioner.

In a statement Mr Khan, said: “Last week, I made clear to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists.

“I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response.

