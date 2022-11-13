Sky News published this video item, entitled “Hunt warns of tax rises and spending cuts” – below is their description.

Jeremy Hunt has said everyone is going to be paying higher taxes – although those who earn the most will have to make larger sacrifices.

The chancellor told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme that, during the upcoming autumn statement, he will be “asking everyone for sacrifices” but recognises there is “only so much we can ask” from people on the lowest incomes.

