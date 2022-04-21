9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Hundreds of swimming teachers urgently needed after pandemic | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Hundreds of swimming teachers are urgently needed after the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to lessons and drove employees away. This new recruitment drive is aiming to save childrens’ lives. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

