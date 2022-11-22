Hundreds of Indonesian children treated in hospital after deadly earthquake

Young victims of an earthquake in Indonesia’s West Java were being treated at a hospital on Tuesday (November 22), one day after the quake killed at least 268 people in the country’s most populous province.

The shallow 5.6-magnitude quake struck on Monday (November 21) afternoon, causing significant damage to the town of Cianjur, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta.

Sitting at the hospital next to her daughter, mother Siti Fatimah said: “At that time I told Fitri to wash her hands after eating, so she was walking to the bathroom, a few minutes later there were quakes, and it was intense.

“A wall collapsed on her from the neck down, I could only see her head. There was a full thermos that was hit by the wall as well, and the hot water hit her buttock and her leg, burning them.”

