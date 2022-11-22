The Independent published this video item, entitled “Hundreds of Indonesian children treated in hospital after deadly earthquake” – below is their description.

Young victims of an earthquake in Indonesia’s West Java were being treated at a hospital on Tuesday (November 22), one day after the quake killed at least 268 people in the country’s most populous province.

The shallow 5.6-magnitude quake struck on Monday (November 21) afternoon, causing significant damage to the town of Cianjur, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta.

Sitting at the hospital next to her daughter, mother Siti Fatimah said: “At that time I told Fitri to wash her hands after eating, so she was walking to the bathroom, a few minutes later there were quakes, and it was intense.

“A wall collapsed on her from the neck down, I could only see her head. There was a full thermos that was hit by the wall as well, and the hot water hit her buttock and her leg, burning them.”

Watch more from Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel