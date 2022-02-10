CGTN published this video item, entitled “Hundreds of drones form Gu Ailing portrait to celebrate gold medal win” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-10/Hundreds-of-drones-form-Gu-Ailing-portrait-to-celebrate-gold-medal-win-17xDFI20Xba/index.html Hundreds of drones formed Gu Ailing’s portrait to celebrate the Chinese freestyle ski star’s win at the Winter Olympics. Video filmed in the city of Sanya in south China’s Hainan Province on February 8 shows 520 drones forming Gu’s portrait in the sky. #GuAiling #2022WinterOlympics CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.